Sources: Revs to add Dave Romney from Nashville SC

The New England Revolution are set to add center back Dave Romney via a trade with Nashville SC, according to sources. Tom Bogert of MLSSoccer.com reports that Nashville will receive $525,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

According to sources, the New England Revolution are set to add 6'2 center back Dave Romney.



The current Nashville SC defender will be reunited with Bruce Arena, who coached Romney from 2015-16 at the LA Galaxy #NERevs https://t.co/x32u4gciLo pic.twitter.com/Ak42uvFu1s — Seth (@SethMan31) January 4, 2023

Romney, 29, spent the last three years with Nashville, serving as a frequent partner of Walker Zimmerman. In 2022, he logged 2,645 minutes in 31 appearances. He started 86 of a possible 90 matches over the course of three seasons.

Before Nashville, Romney played five seasons with the LA Galaxy. He became the first-ever LA Galaxy II player to sign an MLS contract when he inked a deal in 2015. Current Revolution Head Coach and Sporting Director Bruce Arena coached Romney in 2015 and 2016.

Although he’s primarily a defensive player, Romney has contributed seven goals and 13 assists during his career. His best output came in 2022 when he offered three goals and three assists.