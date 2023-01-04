Sources: Revs to add Dave Romney from Nashville SC

The New England Revolution are set to add center back Dave Romney via a trade with Nashville SC, according to sources. Tom Bogert of MLSSoccer.com reports that Nashville will receive $525,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).
According to sources, the New England Revolution are set to add 6'2 center back Dave Romney.— Seth (@SethMan31) January 4, 2023
The current Nashville SC defender will be reunited with Bruce Arena, who coached Romney from 2015-16 at the LA Galaxy #NERevs https://t.co/x32u4gciLo pic.twitter.com/Ak42uvFu1s
Romney, 29, spent the last three years with Nashville, serving as a frequent partner of Walker Zimmerman. In 2022, he logged 2,645 minutes in 31 appearances. He started 86 of a possible 90 matches over the course of three seasons.
Before Nashville, Romney played five seasons with the LA Galaxy. He became the first-ever LA Galaxy II player to sign an MLS contract when he inked a deal in 2015. Current Revolution Head Coach and Sporting Director Bruce Arena coached Romney in 2015 and 2016.
Although he’s primarily a defensive player, Romney has contributed seven goals and 13 assists during his career. His best output came in 2022 when he offered three goals and three assists.
