Revolution sign midfielder Nacho Gil

The New England Revolution have signed Ignacio “Nacho” Gil, according to head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.

Nacho, 26, is the younger brother of Carles. He most recently played for FC Cartegena of the Spanish second division. Nacho, who started his career with Valencia, owns 101 appearances in La Liga 2.

Arena confirmed the signing during an interview with Zo and Bertrand, saying Nacho is “going to be with us for the remainder of the year.” He added that the attacker won’t be available for selection until he receives his visa, which could come in the next 10 days. The club is hopeful that Nacho will be able to play in early September.

Assistant coach Richie Williams provided insight regarding the move, saying, “Nacho was out of contract in Spain and wanted to come over and have an opportunity in Major League Soccer obviously with Carles, with us. He’s come in and trialed with us and has played well so we’ve decided to bring him in.”

Arena described Nacho as a “wide attacking player.” Williams noted that the midfielder can help the team, especially since they’re dealing with a lot of injuries.

“Nacho’s another attacking player that can help us and he has shown well,” Williams said. “He seems like a very good guy, seems like a good team guy.”