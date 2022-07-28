 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arena confirms that Altidore will be loaned to Puebla FC

Jozy Altidore initiates a loan to Puebla FC.

By Seth Macomber
/ new
MLS: Minnesota United FC at New England Revolution Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jozy Altidore will join Puebla of Liga MX on a short-term loan that was initiated by the player.

On Thursday, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the New England Revolution were in the final stages of a loan deal to send Altidore to Puebla FC. Soon after, Revs head coach and sporting director confirmed the transaction.

“[Altidore] will be going until January to Puebla FC,” Arena said. “Jozy initiated that loan.”

Altidore signed with the Revolution on Feb. 14, 2022 after seven seasons with Toronto FC. The striker made 17 appearances with the Revs (4 starts), collecting one goal.

Michele Giannone of TUDN and Univision reported that Altidore had an exchange with a Revs assistant coach during the game against New York City FC on Jul. 9.

David Gass of MLSSoccer.com later said, “It sounds like Jozy has spoken with the coaching staff and will remain a part of the group but will take a fine for his actions.”

Altidore didn’t play in the NYCFC game, but did contribute in subsequent games. He played 10 minutes against Philadelphia Union and 82 minutes against the Columbus Crew.

Jeff Carlisle of ESPN reported that Alitdore could play for Puebla as soon as this weekend.

More From The Bent Musket

Loading comments...