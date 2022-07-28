Arena confirms that Altidore will be loaned to Puebla FC

Jozy Altidore will join Puebla of Liga MX on a short-term loan that was initiated by the player.

On Thursday, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the New England Revolution were in the final stages of a loan deal to send Altidore to Puebla FC. Soon after, Revs head coach and sporting director confirmed the transaction.

“[Altidore] will be going until January to Puebla FC,” Arena said. “Jozy initiated that loan.”

Bruce Arena just told me: "[Jozy Altidore] will be going until January to Puebla. Jozy initiated that loan." #NERevs https://t.co/N7FMSWlMRF — Seth (@SethMan31) July 28, 2022

Altidore signed with the Revolution on Feb. 14, 2022 after seven seasons with Toronto FC. The striker made 17 appearances with the Revs (4 starts), collecting one goal.

Michele Giannone of TUDN and Univision reported that Altidore had an exchange with a Revs assistant coach during the game against New York City FC on Jul. 9.

David Gass of MLSSoccer.com later said, “It sounds like Jozy has spoken with the coaching staff and will remain a part of the group but will take a fine for his actions.”

.@empiregass spoke about Jozy Altidore on MLS Today.



Gass: “It sounds like Jozy has spoken with the coaching staff and will remain a part of the group but will take a fine for his actions” #nerevs https://t.co/rC416hoEaq pic.twitter.com/NgxePjljwH — Seth (@SethMan31) July 15, 2022

Altidore didn’t play in the NYCFC game, but did contribute in subsequent games. He played 10 minutes against Philadelphia Union and 82 minutes against the Columbus Crew.

Jeff Carlisle of ESPN reported that Alitdore could play for Puebla as soon as this weekend.