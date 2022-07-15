Arena on more transfer action this summer: “It’s possible”

It’s “possible” that the New England Revolution could make more moves during the summer transfer window, according to sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena.

The Revolution made a splash on Jul. 5 when they announced the signing of Giacomo Vrioni to a Designated Player contract. The Albania national team striker is scheduled to arrive on Friday after securing his visa.

When speaking to the media on Thursday, Arena didn’t rule out the prospect of more transfers before the window closes on Aug. 4.

“It’s possible,” Arena said. “The window is open for a couple more weeks and we’ll see if there’s any possibilities within the league or outside the league. So, we just have to see.”

There have been many prominent signings in MLS recently. Los Angeles FC caught many people’s attention by signing Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini. Both players were signed using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Arena admitted that teams in some areas, such as Los Angeles, can approach negotiations differently.

“I think there’s a difference to being in Los Angeles to being in Boston or other cities in the league,” Arena said. “I was in Los Angeles for a while, and I know the ability you have there to attract those kinds of players. So, I think those clubs have an advantage in attracting, whether you want it to call it that, Bale or Chiellini or [David] Beckham or [Robbie] Keane, those type of players. It’s a big difference and we’re not positioned yet here in Boston to be able to do that.”