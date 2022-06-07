Adam Buksa transferred to RC Lens, says he’ll see Revs fans before leaving

Adam Buksa has been transferred to RC Lens (French Ligue 1) for an undisclosed fee. New England Revolution fans will have the opportunity to say goodbye to the Polish striker at the Jun. 15 home game against Orlando City SC.

Reports out of Poland on May 29 claimed that Buksa was on the verge of signing with RC Lens. The Bent Musket verified these reports, noting that Buksa had played his last game as a member of the Revolution. A photo of Buksa holding a Lens jersey surfaced later that day. The deal became official on Jun. 7.

Looks like the transfer of Poland int’l Adam Buksa’s from the New England Revolution to French club RC Lens is all but done. @SethMan31 been reporting it all day. This picture has been circulating on Twitter the last hour or so.



Buksa, 25, had 29g/8a in 64 apps with the Revs. pic.twitter.com/XgZ2Mjsg6s — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) May 29, 2022

The 25-year-old striker amassed 29 goals and eight assists across 64 league appearances. He was the Revs’ leading scorer in 2021 when the club won their first-ever Supporters’ Shield. Buksa leaves the Revolution having collected seven goals and two assists in ten league appearances during the 2022 season.

Buksa expressed his feelings about the move in an Instagram post on Tuesday. He thanked his teammates, coaches, Bible study group members, the technical staff, and the Kraft family. He also showed gratitude towards his girlfriend, friends from MAST’ Boston, and the fans.

Buksa said the post “doesn’t necessarily have to be a goodbye message but rather a ‘see you soon’ one. He finished by saying he’ll be at Gillette Stadium for the Orlando game on Jun. 15th. Buksa will not play in this game.

A message from Adam Buksa ✍️ pic.twitter.com/XGchOaekQY — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) June 7, 2022

Revolution president Brian Bilello told RevolutionSoccer.net that the team “will be looking for some inbound transfers” now that they sold Buksa. He added, “We expect to do more transfer activity this summer.”