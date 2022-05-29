Source: Adam Buksa is expected to join RC Lens this summer

Adam Buksa is expected to join RC Lens of Ligue 1 this summer, according to a source that spoke to The Bent Musket.

Reports out of Poland from Sunday indicate that Buksa is close to making a move to France. A source told us that these are more than just rumors and that the striker has played his last game for the New England Revolution. France’s transfer window opens on Jun. 10, which is two days before the Revs’ next game.

I’m told that Adam Buksa has played his last game for the #NERevs. The summer transfer window opens in France on Jun. 10. pic.twitter.com/3xIceglFv5 — Seth (@SethMan31) May 29, 2022

Of course, the deal isn’t official yet. Buksa almost made a move during the offseason, but it didn’t pan out. Head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena explained on Feb. 1, “There’s been interest in Adam and we were talking to a team right at the deadline. There was a potential opportunity that fell through. I would imagine in the summer transfer window, there will be more activity coming Adam’s way.”

Buksa has been sensational this year, scoring seven goals in ten regular-season appearances. He’s currently on a six-game scoring streak.

Buksa didn’t play in Wednesday’s 1-0 U.S. Open Cup loss to New York City FC, which featured a heavily rotated squad. He also wasn’t part of the gameday roster for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against the Philadelphia Union. The team notes said that Buksa had been released for international duty with the Poland National Team.

Arena was asked about Buksa’s future during his media availability on May 19. He said, “There continues to be interest for him. And I’m sure that we will be sorting out a variety of offers over the next couple of weeks or so for the transfer window in Europe. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens with those types of offers and whether we’ll accept them or whatever. But he is sought after, and obviously his stints with the Polish National Team are helpful and he’ll likely be playing in the [2022 FIFA] World Cup. So, he’s going to attract some interest.”