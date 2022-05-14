Dylan Borrero has arrived in Foxboro

The New England Revolution’s latest signing has arrived in Foxboro.

On Apr. 22, the Revs announced that 20-year-old midfielder Dylan Borrero had signed a three-year contract with a one-year club option. The Colombian was transferred from Clube Atletico Mineiro of Brazil. Borrero had to wait until he received his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate before he could travel to the United States.

Borrero live-streamed a walk around Patriot Place on Friday, indicating that he’s ready to join his new club. Of course, this doesn’t mean that he’ll be playing for the Revs right away. Head coach Bruce Arena told the media that Borrero will be assessed once he begins training.

“I think we need to wait and see with everything,” Arena said about Borrero. “Once you get in here physically, and we see how we adjusts we’ll make up a plan, but right now we don’t have a plan.”

The Revolution’s next game is in Atlanta on Sunday. After that, they’ll have a week to prepare for their visit to Cincinnati.