Juan Agudelo is in preseason camp with the Revolution

Juan Agudelo is currently in preseason camp with the New England Revolution.

Speculation about Agudelo began after the Revs’ Twitter account posted a picture that included a blurry figure that looked like the 29-year-old striker. Multiple sources have since told The Bent Musket that Agudelo is in Los Angeles with the team.

If signed, this would be Agudelo’s third spell with the Revolution. The attacker first came to New England in 2013 via a trade with Chivas USA. His 2014 was spent in Europe where he played 14 games with FC Utrecht while on loan from Stoke City. He once again donned Revs colors between 2015-2019 before having one-year stints with both Inter Miami and Minnesota United.

Agudelo, who is currently a free agent, would be a depth piece with experience similar to what Teal Bunbury was last year. Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou are the clear starters with Edward Kizza and Justin Rennicks providing support. Neither young striker has scored a first team goal yet.

Agudelo’s guaranteed compensation with Minneosta last year was $212,500 ($200,000 base), according to the MLS Players Association.