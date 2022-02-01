Christian Mafla will not be a member of the Revolution in 2022

Christian Mafla will not be a member of the New England Revolution in 2022, according to head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.

Mafla left Atletico Nacional of native Colombia to join the Revs in 2021. The 29-year-old left back had an injury-laden season in MLS, making nine appearances with the first team and three with the second team. He failed to record an assist or goal.

Mafla was present during the early days of Revs preseason but didn’t make the trip to Los Angeles. Reports indicate that Mafla will join Deportivo Cali of Colombia.

Arena didn’t name a club, but he did say that Mafla will likely head back to his home country.

“Christian Mafla will not be part of the Revolution this year. He’ll likely be moving back to Colombia,” Arena said.

The departure of Mafla will likely mean the future signing of another outside back. Former Revs II player Ryan Spaulding could be tabbed to be DeJuan Jones’ understudy at left back.