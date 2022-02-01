Revs expects summer transfer interest in Adam Buksa

New England Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena expects Adam Buksa to continue to draw European interest this summer.

The 25-year-old striker has been the subject of several rumors, including one linking him to Italian Serie B team Pisa for $9.5 million. Arena didn’t confirm any specific rumors, but he did say that Buksa almost made a move.

“There’s been interest in an Adam and we were talking to a team right at the deadline. There was a potential opportunity that fell through,” Arena told media on Tuesday.

Buksa had a breakout year in 2021, scoring a team-high 16 goals for the Revs. He also made his long-awaited debut with the Polish National Team, scoring a goal in a friendly against Albania. He has since collected five goals in five appearances, including a hat trick against San Marino.

Arena doesn’t expect interest in Buksa to wane. In fact, he predicts “more activity coming Adam’s way” during the summer transfer window.

Of course, nothing is certain in the soccer world. Arena noted that both outgoing and incoming transfers are made with the Revolution’s best interest in mind. It’s all about what’s best for the club.

“Any moves we make are made in the best interest of the Revolution, to help our team,” Arena said. “We don’t have an ‘open door’ policy for players to leave. I think people get confused that if players say they want to leave that automatically happens. It doesn’t. If it’s in the best interest of our club, we’ll do that.

“So, that’s been our philosophy there. We’re using transfer windows to make our team better, not worse. That’s the goal we have in the transfer window.”