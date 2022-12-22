The Revolution are looking to add a midfielder

The New England Revolution are still looking to add a midfielder, according to head coach Bruce Arena.

On Wednesday, the Revs bolstered their roster by making three selections in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. University of Maryland midfielder Joshua Bolma was added with the 4th overall pick, Boston College defender Victor Souza with the 39th, and University of Virginia defender Andreas Ueland with the 68th.

On Dec. 5, the Revs inked striker Bobby to a one-year deal with a club option.

On Wednesday, Arena hinted that there could be more moves to come before the Revs open the season against Charlotte FC on Feb. 25.

“We’re continuing to look and see if we can add some pieces,” Arena told media. “We think we can add another player in the midfield in a defensive role, for sure. So, that’s one position we’re going to be looking to strengthen as well. But right now, we are getting a little closer to having the kind of roster we want.”