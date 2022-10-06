Source: Djordje Petrovic attracting European suitors, but no offer yet

New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has received many inquiries from European clubs but hasn’t gotten a formal offer yet, according to a source who spoke to The Bent Musket. The source noted that this could change in January.

Early morning update on Djordje Petrovic:



I'm hearing that Petrovic has received many inquiries from European clubs, but hasn't gotten a formal offer yet, though that could change in January. The 2022 #NERevs MVP is happy in MLS and isn't particularly in a rush to leave. — Seth (@SethMan31) October 6, 2022

This information comes after ESPN broadcaster Taylor Twellman sent an interesting reply to a tweet from MLS analyst Matt Doyle. Doyle said that Tottenham Hotspur FC should sign Petrovic, to which Twellman responded, “They may be too late.”

Petrovic joined the Revs in April 2022 as the replacement for Matt Turner, who went to Arsenal FC. In his brief time in New England, Petrovic has collected seven clean sheets in 20 appearances. He backstopped the second-longest shutout streak in club history when the Revs went 402 minutes without conceding a goal.

The 22-year-old netminder was named the 2022 Revs MVP, which is voted on by the fans He also collected the club’s Players’ Player Award, which highlights how highly Petrovic is regarded in the locker room.

The source who spoke to The Bent Musket stated that Petrovic is happy in MLS and isn’t particularly in a rush to move elsewhere.

Petrovic inked a three-year contract with a one-year club option when he joined the Revs.