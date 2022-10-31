Revs scout identifies a winger and right back during trip to Nigeria

The New England Revolution identified a winger and right back during a recent scouting trip to Nigeria, according to agent Ikechukwu Jude.

The event, which was held from Oct. 24 to 29, was organized by Mavlon Scouting in conjunction with Bgsports. Scouts from around the world were in attendance.

In the end, four players were selected by a Hungarian club, three by a Turkish club, and one by a Portuguese club. Revolution scout Sergio Neveleff pinpointed two players of interest.

These two haven’t signed a contract yet, but they’re expected to head to the United States soon. It’s unclear if they’re targets for the first or second team.