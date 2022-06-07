Podcast: What happens to the Revs now that Adam Buksa is gone?

Revolution Recap is a weekly podcast discussing recent New England Revolution news, signings, and matches. Hosted by The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone, New England Soccer Today co-founder Sean Donahue, and Kris Valukis, the hosts combined have over 25+ years of covering and writing about the New England Revolution.

Adam Buksa has left the building and the New England Revolution have more questions than answers going into the month of June. This week, Greg Johnstone and Kris Valukis discuss Adam Buksa’s transfer to RC Lens, the season outlook without him, and a possible transfer target to replace Buksa. The guys also react to the signing of Ben Reveno and what to expect from the most recent Revolution II graduate.

