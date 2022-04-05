A scouting report for goalkeeper Djordje Petrović

It certainly appears that the New England Revolution will soon add goalkeeper Djodje Petrović. The 22-year-old has already commented on the signing in an article on the website of his current club, FK Cukaricki. The article states that it’s a three-year contract that includes bonuses.

Petrović didn’t play in Cukaricki’s 1-1 draw on Monday. This could be an indicator that the Serbian will soon be coming to the United States.

To give us the inside scoop on the Petrović, we spoke to Milos Dusanovic who runs the Twitter account @serbianfooty.

The Bent Musket (TBM): Can you give us a brief history of Djordje Petrović?

Milos Dusanovic (MD): Djordje is a talented young keeper from FK Cukaricki’s youth school. He has made his way through every youth category and is starting for the senior team. He’s also been part of Serbia’s junior teams and even made one senior NT appearance.

TBM: What are Petrović’s strengths?

MD: He’s an excellent shot-stopper and has great composure for his age. If you watch him you would not think that he’s only 22. He’s also very tall standing at 6’5 and does a great job of grabbing those high balls.

TBM: What are Petrović’s weaknesses?

MD: He’s a young keeper he’s still developing. He has to work on his distribution, concentration, and consistency.

TBM: How excited should Revs fans be about Petrović?

MD: I think they should be excited, he’s got all the tools to become a great keeper. He already has a few senior seasons under his belt as well as games in high-pressure European competition so he’s familiar with the stress and demand of competitive football. Most keepers are still waiting to play regularly at his age, his experience is invaluable.

Thank you to Milos Dusanovic for taking the time to speak to us. Be sure to follow @serbianfooty on Twitter.