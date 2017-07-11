Chicago Fire Manager Veljko Paunovic has decisions to make about the MLS All-Star squad.

On Friday, Major League Soccer revealed the Fan XI, which includes legends Bastian Schweinsteiger, Tim Howard and David Villa. But with less than half the roster constructed, Paunovic—who will coach the MLS All-Stars in August—can shape the rest of the team how he sees fit. He and MLS Commissioner Don Garber will choose from a list of 176 players, nominated by media members, to fill the remaining 13 spots on the roster (Paunovic will select 11; Garber will select two).

Could a Revolution player make the team? These four have a chance:

Diego Fagundez

Likelihood of making the team: moderate

On the cusp of a breakout since he entered the league in 2011, Fagundez has finally come into his own in a Revolution uniform.

More than ever before, the Uruguayan midfielder looks confident with the ball on his foot. His resolve has resulted in countless driving runs down the channel, which has allowed Revolution forwards to play off the ball and make dangerous runs at goal. This has helped Diego collect five assists, though that total doesn’t tell the whole story, as his hard work has resulted in goals that don’t show on his stat sheet.

Fagundez will have to compete with wingers Justin Meram and Romain Alessandrini, who have turned in impressive campaigns of their own. But if Paunovic needs a spark off the bench, Fagundez could answer the call.

Kelyn Rowe

Likelihood of making the team: moderate

Rowe’s stock has skyrocketed over the past year. The former UCLA standout put forth his best MLS campaign in 2016, and has offered an equally impressive showing this year. That growth earned him a spot on the U.S. National Team for the Gold Cup, and—as many analysts have pointed out—he looks like he belongs with the USMNT (if you haven’t seen his assist on Dom Dywer’s goal against Panama, it’s worth watching over and over again).

In league play, Rowe has shined in a variety of roles, from forward to left back. His versatility is a testament to his work rate, which never seems to fade. And much like Fagundez, Rowe’s stat line (no goals, four assists) doesn’t communicate his effectiveness this season.

Unfortunately, Rowe’s strength may also serve as his weakness: his lack of a true position could hurt his case for an All-Star selection.

Lee Nguyen

Likelihood of making the team: low

Nguyen has yet to find the form that landed him in the MVP race, though he continues to maintain a high level of play. Last season, Nguyen created more chances (83) than all but two MLS players. He has built on that pace this year, as he currently leads the league with 56 chances created.

Even as his role has varied—he’s played as a second forward, an attacking center midfielder and a wide midfielder—his production has stayed constant. He leads the Revolution with seven goals (tied with Agudelo) and seven assists.

Sadly, Nguyen has never made the All-Star team, even during his most effective seasons. He’ll have to overcome the likes of Kellyn Acosta and Victor Vazquez if he wants to make the squad this year.

Juan Agudelo

Likelihood of making the team: low

Agudelo has already tied his regular-season high for goals (seven) in just 15 appearances. The Colombian-born forward has looked as dangerous as ever in front of goal: he’s explosive in the attacking third, skillful with the ball and strong in the air.

When on the field, Agudelo looks like an All-Star. But injuries sidelined him early in the season, which may make it difficult for him to rise above a crowded crop of forwards. He’ll play underdog to Jozy Altidore, Erick Torres and Maxi Urruti, among many others.

The MLS All-Stars will face Real Madrid on August 2 in Chicago, Ill.