Revolution II sign midfielders Ben Awashie and Nakye Greenidge-Duncan

Revolution II made two additions to their roster ahead of their 2023 season as the club announced the signing of midfielders Ben Awashie and Nakay Greenidge-Duncan.

Ben Awashie joins Revs II after playing at the collegiate level for four years. The 24-year-old midfielder clocked 1,029 minutes over twelve appearances with Grand Canyon University in 2022. Before transferring to GCU in 2022, Awashie spent three years at the University of Connecticut. Awashie notched three goals and five assists over 25 appearances with the UConn Huskies.

Nakay Greenidge-Duncan joins Revs II after spending the 2022 campaign with fellow MLS NEXT Pro-side Toronto FC II. The 19-year-old notched three goals and one assist over 14 appearances with TFC II.

With Awashie and Greenidge-Duncan’s arrival, the Revolution II roster currently stands at thirteen players. The duo joins Jordan Adebayo-Smith, Brandonn Bueno, Nico Campuzano, Pierre Cayet, Marcos Dias, Malcolm Fry, Ítalo, Colby Quiñones, Thiago Suarez, Jake Rozhansky, and Weverton for the 2023 season.