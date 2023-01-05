Revs drop grievance against LAFC about Tajouri-Shradi’s injury

The New England Revolution have withdrawn their grievance about Los Angeles FC not disclosing information regarding Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s injury. The club agreed to do this as a term of the Latif Blessing trade that was announced on Jan. 3, 2023, according to league sources.

The Revs acquired Tajouri-Shradi on Aug. 5, 2022 for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM). LAFC would’ve received an additional $200,000 in GAM if the attacking midfielder re-signed for the 2024 season.

Tajouri-Shradi was recovering from a muscle injury at the time of the trade. On Aug. 11, he told media, “I will hopefully be back in 10 days to two weeks, something like that, around this time. But the medical staff on that and I will try my best to, as soon as possible, be out there and play some games, get some minutes, and play with the team. I can’t wait for that.”

Tajouri-Shradi never played a minute for the Revolution and ultimately went to Germany to rehab.

In early Oct. 2022, Bruce Arena was asked by Frank Dell’Apa of the Boston Globe if LAFC withheld information. The head coach and sporting director replied, “That would be a correct statement. The league is discussing that.”

Days later, Arena told media, Tajouri-Shradi had gone to Germany to rehab “an injury that is potentially career-ending for our sport, and we’re hopeful that that is not the case.”

Fascinating tidbit about ITS’ injury from this article:



On Oct. 15, 2022, LAFC issued a statement to The Bent Musket that read, “We categorically disagree with Bruce Arena’s recent comments and stand firmly behind the careful, diligent, and professional work of our medical staff. We are glad that the league is taking this matter with the level of severity it deserves and look forward to the findings of their investigation.”

Tajouri-Shradi has since recovered from the injury, telling The Bent Musket on Dec. 1, 2022, “I’m moving free. I’m moving pain-free. That’s kind of the best feeling, when you move again pain-free and you feel like, ‘Wow, I’m ready to go again.’ This feeling is actually so good because I haven’t had it for the last couple of months.”

On Jan. 4, 2023, the 28-year-old signed with Omonoia FC of the Cypriot First Division. The contract is for 1.5 years.

The Revs ultimately dropped their grievance against LAFC about the Tajouri-Shradi injury as part of the agreement that brought Blessing to New England. The Revs traded $400,000 in 2023 GAM to acquire Blessing with the possibility of LAFC receiving up to an additional $300,000 in conditional GAM.