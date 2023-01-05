Nacho Gil officially re-signs with New England Revolution

The New England Revolution officially announced that they have re-signed Nacho Gil.

Gil has signed a two-year contract that sees him staying in New England through the 2024 season. An option for 2025 is included in the contract.

“Nacho Gil impressed us in his short spell with our team in 2022,” sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said. “He is a talented wide attacking player and a very good teammate. We are excited for his return to our club.”

Gil made four appearances during the 2022 Major League Soccer season. The midfielder made the move to MLS after beginning his career in Spain where he spent two seasons with FC Cartagena of the Spanish Segunda Division from 2020-22.

The 27-year-old midfielder spent 12 years in the Valencia Academy before graduating to Valencia B in 2014. Gil spent three seasons with the B team and tallied 16 goals in 95 appearances before signing with the first team. The midfielder then went on to make eight appearances for Valencia in La Liga over the span of two seasons.

It’s clear that Gil isn’t just a stunt that Revolution fans were excited to see on Twitter. Bruce Arena and Co. like what they saw in 2022 and he will be spending the prime of his career in New England.