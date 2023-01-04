Breaking: Brad Knighton retires after 12 seasons with New England Revolution

Veteran MLS goalkeeper Brad Knighton announced his retirement after 15 seasons.

Knighton ends his career with 124 appearances, 51 wins and registered 16 clean sheets. The 37-year-old also tallied nearly 400 saves.

Knighton is one of only five players to spend at least 10 seasons in a New England Revolution uniform along with Diego Fagundez, Shalrie Joseph, Matt Reis, and Chris Tierney. His 12 seasons in New England which are the most in club history.

The veteran goalkeeper will be ending his career on a height note as he was named the Revolutions 2022 Humanitarian of the Year. Knighton visited children fighting cancer at Mass General Hospital for Children along with inviting families to watch a Revolution match in a suite at Gillette Stadium. Knighton closed out 2022’s Kick Childhood Cancer month on Sept. 28 by attending Box Car Movie Night with Binkeez for Comfort, a local non-profit he has supported over the years including visits to their headquarters to make blankets.

Knighton also showed his support for the Revolution Unified Team by coaching the athletes at their tryout clinic in April before returning to welcome them to the club on their signing day in August.

Whether it is on or off the field, Knighton will be missed in New England.