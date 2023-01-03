Report: New England Revolution acquire Latif Blessing via trade

The New England Revolution have started the new year by making a trade.

Per Tom Bogert of mlssoccer.com, New England traded $400K in GAM to acquire Latif Blessing.

BREAKING: The New England Revolution have acquired midfielder Latif Blessing from LAFC for $400k GAM, per sources.



Blessing, 26, has made 170 MLS appearances with LAFC and Sporting KC. Won MLS Cup + Supporters' Shield double this year. pic.twitter.com/BM1Vzo6VE8 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 3, 2023

At 26-years old, Blessing is a veteran of MLS with a total of 170 MLS appearances. The midfielder has scored 17 goals and 24 assists in his career.

Blessing was a part of the 2022 MLS Cup-winning LAFC squad. He appeared in 30 games but only started 16 of those games, the lowest of his career since his rookie season. Blessing recorded four assists in 1,332 minutes (the least minutes played of his career).

According to Bogert, the Revs see Blessing as a central midfielder but Blessing has also spent some time playing on the wing. Blessing does not take up an international spot as the Ghanaian midfielder obtained his green card in 2017.

New England begins their training camp ahead of the 2023 regular season on January 9th.

UPDATE: The move is now official.