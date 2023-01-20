2023 could be a “big year” for DeJuan Jones

DeJuan Jones has a lot of goals he wants to achieve during his playing career. Next week he’ll have the opportunity to fulfill one of them as he could suit up for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Jones’ first international call-up came in January 2022 when he participated in a two-week camp in Phoenix, AZ. It was an enjoyable experience for the defender, but it didn’t result in an appearance. One year later, he’s hoping to play for his home country.

“It’s going to be special,” Jones said about potentially earning his first cap. “[I] dreamed of moments like this and for it to be coming true is special, so really looking forward to it.”

The upcoming camp is an interesting one as Jones could play against two of his New England Revolution teammates. The first outing is against Djordje Petrovic and Serbia and the second is against Dylan Borrero and Colombia.

These games have naturally led to some locker-room banter. Jones told media that Petrovic said to him, “0-0 against you guys, no goals against me.”

Playing for the National Team is a huge honor and it’s also an opportunity for Jones to showcase his skills. The 25-year-old noted that playing in Europe is “definitely” a goal of his and he certainly has the potential to do it.

Teammate Andrew Farrell has been impressed by how much Jones has improved since joining the Revs in 2019 via the MLS SuperDraft. Farrell told The Bent Musket that Carles Gil regularly raves about Jones, adding, “When Carles sees it like that, and obviously I see it, [then Jones] is a player to be watching this year.”

“He’s so good,” Farrell said about Jones. “He works so hard. You have to tell him to sometimes not work as hard. He’s played so many games for us, such important games for us.

“He’s going to do some things. He’s going to have a big year. There’s been interest for him, I know, for the past couple of years. I think it proves that he’s one of the best, if not the best, left backs in the league.”

While Jones has been a reliable left back for the Revolution, he thinks the National Team will “probably have me on the right” based on the other players on the roster. Jones, who played midfield in college, is naturally right-footed, though he’s “comfortable on both feet.”

Farrell believes that Jones’ versatility is a big positive. He also mentioned that he’s “always playing through little bumps and knicks, so he’s a warrior.”

Most of all, Jones has an infectious personality that makes him easy to root for.

“It’s so easy to fall in love with him as a player then you get to know him and he’s one of the best people on our team and we have great people on our team. He’s just a kind-hearted person,” Farrell said.

With loads of talent and good people in his corner, 2023 could be a special year for Jones, but he’s not getting too far ahead of himself. While he has plenty of goals he wants to achieve, he’s currently focused on completing a big one next week.

Who knows what will happen after that?

“[I’m] just taking it one step at a time right now,” Jones said. “Excited for the Revs’ season ahead, but you know, getting my first cap with the national team will be very special for me, coming up this next weekend.”