Dylan Borrero: “Djordje is like a brother to me”

It really is unique how soccer can bring people together. The friendship between New England Revolution teammates Dylan Borrero and Djordje Petrovic is just another example of the connecting bonds the game creates.

Both Petrovic and Borrero arrived in New England midway through the 2022 MLS season. At 23 and 21 years old respectively, they are the future of the Revolution.

After that is where the similarities end with Borrero hailing from Colombia and spending some time in Brasil prior to coming to New England. Petrovic on the other hand was born in Serbia where he played in the domestic league prior to playing in MLS with New England.

But Borrero and Petrovic have become good friends off the pitch. The duo and their partners have been seen going out together and they love to interact on social media.

In a media availability on Thursday, Borrero discussed his relationship with Petrovic.

“Djordje is like a brother to me,” Borrero said. “We get along super well. The language barrier can be a little confusing but we still communicate very well. My girlfriend speaks English so she helps translate for me. We go out together with our girlfriends. Not just on the field but off the field it’s a nice friendship and it’s going to be great for a long time.”

2023 has started off well for Borrero and Petrovic. Both players were called up to their respective national teams. This was a special moment for the Colombian as it’s his first call-up to the senior national team.

“Well first I just want to thank God for the call-up,” Borrero said. “I think, not only what I’ve done here in the United States but also I did in Brazil, were the motives for my selection. I’ve worked really hard to get to this. There’s pressure but I think we’ll know how to manage it. We’re strong mentally and that’s what matters.”

Borrero and Petrovic will be preparing as their national teams prepare to face the United States Men’s National Team which features their teammate DeJuan Jones.

“I think it’s a nice experience. I’m happy that DeJuan and Djordje have played very well and they deserve this so much,” Borrero stated. “This year, not just for me personally but for the team as a whole, will hopefully be a great year. The team has worked hard to hopefully reach the playoffs and not begin the offseason so soon like we did last season. I think we’ll have a good year.”

After a difficult start to his MLS career in 2022, everything seems to be going Borrero’s way in 2023. He will be heading into the start of the MLS season feeling great.

The 21-year-old said that he is ready to put 2022 behind him.

“Well, physically I feel very good. Like you saw, I trained a lot to start at a good point in the preseason,” said of his offseason preparations. “I wanted to show that I’m good physically and mentally. I worked a lot with a trainer, not just physically but mentally too. Last year I had an injury that frustrated me a lot. I made it a point to set that aside during the offseason to be better in 2023.”

With his “brother” by his side, Revs fans should be excited to see what Borrero does on the field in 2023.