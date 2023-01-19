Revolution sign Latif Blessing and Dave Romney to multi-year deals

The New England Revolution made newcomers Latif Blessing and Dave Romeny a part of the club’s future on Wednesday as the duo was signed to two-year deals through the 2024 Major League Soccer season with an additional one-year club option for 2025.

Blessing arrived in New England via trade on January 3rd from reigning MLS Cup Champions LAFC in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money plus incentives. Through six seasons with Sporting Kansas City and LAFC, Blessing has notched 17 goals and 24 assists over 170 appearances.

Romney arrived via trade on January 5th from Nashville in exchange for $525,000 in 2023 & 2024 General Allocation Money. Through eight seasons with the LA Galaxy and Nashville SC, Romney has notched seven goals and 13 assists over 171 appearances.

Blessing and Romney will look to display their talents during the preseason, which begins on February 2nd, as the duo look to contribute to the Revolution’s success in 2023 and beyond.