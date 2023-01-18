Dylan Borrero earns first senior Colombian National Team call up

Yet another member of the New England Revolution has been called up to their national team as Dylan Borrero earned his first senior call-up on Wednesday.

In his international career, Borrero has a combined seven international appearances for Colombia at the U-17, U-18, and U-20 levels. He will hope to earn his first senior cap when Colombia faces off against the United States Men’s National Team on January 28. The matchup will be especially interesting for Revs fans as DeJuan Jones and Borrero could face off on the pitch in their first senior international appearances.

Borrero was acquired by the Revs in April of 2022. The winger appeared in 12 games and tallied three goals and two assists in 605 minutes played.

It has been a month to remember for the Revs in terms of international call-ups as Djordje Petrovic, Jones and Borrero all earned call-ups to their senior national teams.