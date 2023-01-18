DeJuan Jones called into January USMNT camp

DeJuan Jones has earned his second-ever call up to the United States Men’s Team on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled with the group of players we’ve been able to put together for this camp,” Hudson said of the 24 players called into camp. “The annual January Camp gives us a chance to look at some real high potential young players as well as some dual nationals we have been following. The focus has been on identifying positions within our team that need more depth. We are also leaning on some of our veteran players for their experience on the field as well as to socialize the younger players into the incredible culture we have built within the squad. We know from history that many players who get their first national team opportunity in this window go on to make a World Cup roster, so we want them to make the most of it.”

Jones built off an impressive 2021 season where he had three goals and five assists. In 2022, he only had a single goal but racked up seven assists, a club record for a defender.

There will be a battle between New England Revolution teammates in the upcoming friendly’s as Djordje Petrovic was recently called into the Serbian National Team for the third time in his career. The young goalkeeper has one senior international cap, which came on January 25th, 2021 when Petrović notched a clean sheet in a friendly against the Dominican Republic.

Jones will seek to get his first cap in the upcoming friendlies for the USMNT. The United States faces Serbia on January 25th and Colombia on January 28th