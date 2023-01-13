Andrew Farrell signs contract extension

The New England Revolution’s ironman isn’t leaving the club anytime soon.

Andrew Farrell and the Revs agreed to a one-year contract extension that includes two additional option years for 2024 and 2025. Farrell’s extension through the 2023 season utilized Target Allocation Money.

Farrell boasts the most regular season appearances (304), starts (301), and minutes played (26,792) in MLS since he joined New England as the first-overall pick in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. The 30-year-old has been voted the Revolution Defender of the Year five times in his career including back-to-back honors in 2021 and 2022.

Head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena highlighted Farrell’s durability when the deal was announced.

“Andrew Farrell is an important player in our team and has represented the Revolution with the utmost class throughout his decade with the club,” Arena said. “Andrew’s durability on the field and leadership in the locker room will continue to benefit our team. We are happy to reward Andrew with this new contract.”

New England’s back line will catch the attention of Revs fans with there being some intrigue regarding what Arena’s starting XI will look like. Could Henry Kessler be forced to the bench or maybe fans in New England will see three center backs comprise the back line?

But Farrell is more than deserving of the extension as he has been a consummate pro on and off the field. His club legend status only continues to grow as the years go by.