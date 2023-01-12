Bruce Arena really doesn’t want to talk about LAFC grievance

In Bruce Arena’s first preseason media availability of 2023, the New England Revolution head coach had no time to discuss the grievance that was dropped as the result of the trade with LAFC that saw Latif Blessing come to New England.

The Bent Musket’s own Seth Macomber was the first to report that the Revs withdrew their greviance with LAFC over the Ismael Tajouri-Shradi trade as a term of the trade that saw Blessing join the Revolution.

“The New England Revolution have withdrawn their grievance about Los Angeles FC not disclosing information regarding Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s injury. The club agreed to do this as a term of the Latif Blessing trade that was announced on Jan. 3, 2023, according to league sources,” Macomber wrote.

The Revolution head coach and sporting director was asked by WPRO’s Tom Quinlan about the greviance being dropped and he didn’t have a lot to say. The full back and forth is below.

Quinlan: “You dropped the appeal against LAFC after bringing in Blessing. So could you just talk about, you know, the process of working with LAFC through that?

Arena: Well, I don’t want to talk about that. I don’t even know why the league even told you guys that but that’s confidential, we’ll keep it at that.

Quinlan: Do you feel like you were well compensated after everything that happened?

Arena: I’m not even gonna discuss it. That’s over with now.