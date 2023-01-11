Djordje Petrović called up to Serbian National Team

New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović returns to the Serbian National Team as the 23-year-old goalkeeper received his third call-up ahead of an upcoming friendly against the United States on January 25th at 10:00 PM ET.

Petrović has one senior international cap to his name which came on January 25th, 2021 when Petrović notched a clean sheet in a friendly against the Dominican Republic. Petrović also appeared on the bench for a friendly against Panama on January 29th, 2021.

Since transferring to New England in April 2022, Petrović has quickly become one of the best goalkeepers in Major League Soccer. Through 27 appearances, Djordje maintained a 1.29 goals against average and recorded an impressive -10.66 G-xG, all while notching seven clean sheets. Despite falling short in the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award race, 2022 put Djordje Petrović’s name on the map.

With Matt Turner at the top of the US goalkeeper depth chart, Revs fans may see a goalkeeping battle between the former teammates.