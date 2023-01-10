Revolution sign Jack Panayotou to Homegrown contract

The New England Revolution made another addition to their roster in the lead-up to 2023 on Tuesday as the club signed the 2022 Academy Player of the Year, Jack Panayotou, to a Homegrown deal through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027.

Panayotou becomes the tenth player to ink a Homegrown contract with the Revolution.

“Having been with the club since I was at the Under-13 level, this is truly a dream come true,” he said. “I am thankful to Bruce Arena, Curt Onalfo, and the entire organization for this opportunity, as well as to my Georgetown University family for their support. I am excited to begin my career with my hometown club.”

The Cambridge native returns to New England after spending the 2022 season with Georgetown, where he notched seven goals and three assists over 19 appearances with the Hoyas. He is no stranger to the Revs as he made his professional debut with Revolution II on April 3rd, 2022.

The 18-year-old went on to notch two goals over nine appearances for the club. His two goals came in a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over FC Cincinnati on April 17th as Jack secured the fourth brace in Revs II history.

Panayotou was crucial to the U19s championship run this past summer as the Cambridge, Massachusetts native notched a tournament-high six goals, including the game-winner in the final. He is also attracting attention on the international level as he’s received three call-ups to the United States Under-19 squad.

After the signing, Technical Director Curt Onalfo said, “Jack has made tremendous strides in his development over the last two years and has emerged as one of the top midfielders in his age bracket…he has only continued to grow while at Georgetown. Jack is deserving of this opportunity to take the next step in his journey, and we are excited to continue working with Jack here in New England.”