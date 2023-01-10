Taylor Twellman among MLS Season Pass broadcasters

MLS and Apple TV announced the list of broadcasters that will be a part of MLS Season Pass and New England Revolution fans will be feeling ambivalent about the results.

Kyndra de St. Aubin (match analyst), Maurice Edu (match analyst), Lori Lindsey (match analyst), Danielle Slaton (match analyst), Taylor Twellman (match analyst), Marcelo Balboa (match analyst), Sébastien Le Toux (match analyst), Sacha Kljestan (studio analyst), Bradley Wright-Phillips (studio analyst), Diego Valeri (studio analyst), Liam McHugh (studio host), Jillian Sakovits (studio host), Tony Cherchi (studio host), Max Bretos (play-by-play), Steve Cangialosi (play-by-play), Jake Zivin (play-by-play), Pablo Ramírez (play-by-play), and Frederic Lord (play-by-play) make up the initial on-air talent.

Obviously Revolution fans will be happy to see Twellman on the list. The Revs legend left ESPN after over a decade of being one of their leaders in soccer coverage and quickly landed on his feet to join Apple as a match analyst.

The big absences from this list for fans in New England are Charlie Davies and Brad Feldman. While more names are likely to be added, it is unknown if Davies or Feldman will be added to the list of broadcasters.

With his work with MLS as a whole, Davies seemed to be a likely addition to the staff. Feldman has been calling Revs games for over 20 years. Imagining a Revolution game without his voice seems impossible.

But let us know how you feel about the list of announcers in the comments below!