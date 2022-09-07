Revolution preparing for final playoff push: “We know it’s going to come right down to the wire”

The New England Revolution picked up a vital three points on Sunday night defeating NYCFC 3-0. Still New England has some work to do if it wants to solidify their playoff spot.

The Revolution currently sit just above the playoff line in seventh place with 38 points. FC Cincinnati is right below New England with a game in hand on the Revs. Still, defender Jon Bell talked about the importance of Sunday’s win.

“It was huge,” Bell said. “I think for us, there’s about [five] games left. Obviously, the results from the last games were not the best that we needed and getting three points against this team specifically and getting the clean sheet as well, I think it’s a huge step in the right direction. We’ve got to just keep this momentum going for the rest of the season.”

Midfielder Tommy McNamara called the result “huge” after the match.

“You see what the fight for the playoffs is,” he said. “There’s a lot of teams involved and the teams that can win games are the ones that are going to get themselves above the line. Like I said, we had a disappointing week at home in general, but to come away with three points tonight was critical and we were able to do that.”

New England has five games left in its season and is still dealing with injuries. Dylan Borrero’s status remains unknown while Giacomo Vrioni appeared to train with the team in the rain on Tuesday. Along with Cincy, the Revs have Inter Miami and Toronto FC chasing after them for that last playoff spot. Cincy features the red hot Brandon Vazquez, and the star-studded talent on Toronto’s attack could propel TFC into the playoffs.

Still, the goal for the Revolution is making the playoffs according to Bruce Arena.

“We know it’s going to come right down to the wire, but that’s certainly what our goal is,” Arena said. “If we get our team healthy in October, we’ll be pretty good.”

So Revolution fans will have to wait and see if New England is able to get all their pieces healthy and working like a well-oiled machine before the end of the regular season. If they can, the Revs may just go on a run in the postseason.