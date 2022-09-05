Revs II graduates shine in crucial win

The New England Revolution picked up a big three points on Sunday night and a lot of credit goes to some of New England’s younger players who came up through Revs II.

Jon Bell kicked off the scoring for the Revs in the 12th minute. He was able to poke a shot past Sean Johnson to give New England an early 1-0 lead.

Bruce Arena said after the match that they made the decision to start Bell at left back on Saturday with DeJuan Jones replacing right back Brandon Bye who picked up a minor leg injury. Bell also talked about the goal after the match.

“I was just standing in the box after the play was over and I saw the ball come in, and it dropped in a spot where I felt like I could just stick my leg in there and get a good foot on it,” he said. “When I got it, I was pretty hyped about it. I made sure I looked at the refs first, because I was not trying to celebrate and look stupid. So, it was a good goal for me.”

Bell has scored both of his MLS goals against NYCFC and was asked about the feat after the match.

“I love New York, I will say that,” he said.

Then in the 33rd minute, Noel Buck scored his first MLS goal. It was a confident strike from the 17-year-old but it all started with a beautiful turn and assist by Maciel. The Brazilian midfielder completed 20 out of 21 passes and also had 32 touches in 67 minutes played.

“Well, I know Maciel is a great passer so I trusted that he would get me the ball,” Buck said after the game. “Of course he delivered, and I was in a good enough spot to turn and shoot.”

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Buck who made his first MLS appearance, first MLS start and now scored his first MLS goal in quick succession.

“I mean, a couple of weeks ago, I was with the second team,” Buck stated. “Luckily I got my chance, and luckily I took it.”

Veteran midfielder Tommy McNamara has been impressed with Buck so far calling him a ‘special talent.’

“He [Noel Buck] is a special talent,” McNamara said. “Very mature for his age; very confident. He had a great game. He had a great week. Since he’s come into the team, he’s done a lot to help the group and he deserved this goal today. He had a wonderful strike; he may have even had an assist on the first goal. He played a great game, he’s a talented kid with a great mentality. He’s got a bright future ahead of him, and he’s really helped us since he’s come onto the team.”

New England’s second team is doing its job as players are making the jump to the first team and finding success. The kids are doing alright I guess.