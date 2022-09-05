Jon Bell, Noel Buck, and Tommy McNamara explain their goal songs

Goal celebrations give us a glimpse into a player’s personality. On Sunday, we learned a little more about Jon Bell, Noel Buck, and Tommy McNamara.

Bell opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he poked home a loose ball from inside the box. The defender took a quick look at the referee before celebrating to Kayne West’s “Good Life.”

“Kanye West is my favorite artist and I listen to him and a couple other artists before every game,” Bell explained. “Hearing that song hyped me up a little bit more, gave me a new life for the rest of the game.”

Loose ball, thank you pic.twitter.com/Lj9lcYuK7Q — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 5, 2022

The Revs doubled their lead in the 33rd minute via a long-range shot from Noel Buck. It took the 17-year-old a moment before he recognized that he scored his first MLS goal. He then let his emotions flow through him, hoping that someone would capture the perfect picture.

Noel Buck’s goal celebration song is Shake It Off by Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/v1g62JOv63 — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 5, 2022

“My celebration was a bit like ‘Let’s go!’” Buck explained. “Probably a bit of relief as well that one of my chances finally went in. Hopefully, it makes for a good picture of me flexing.”

Buck’s goal song was Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off.” The midfielder said there’s a long story behind the choice, but neglected to tell it. When asked if he’s a Swifty, Buck said, “Who doesn’t like Taylor Swift?” Editor’s Note: Sam Minton doesn't like Taylor Swift.

McNamara rounded out the scoring when he found the back of the net in the 66th minute. He hustled to get on the end of DeJuan Jones’ cross to give his team a three-goal lead, which he called “crucial.”

With 24 minutes left until the Revs collected full points, McNamara basked in DMX’s “Party Up (Up in Here).”

“I picked that when I got here when I got here in 2020,” McNamara said. “[DMX] had just passed. [He’s] from New York. I thought it was a little, small way to honor him.”