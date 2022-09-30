Bruce Arena details injury knowledge of summer acquisitions

The New England Revolution have been severely hampered by injuries in 2022 and on Thursday, fans finally got some answers.

While the likes of Matt Turner, Gustavo Bou, Andrew Farrell, and Henry Kessler were sidelined at various points in the season. After their arrivals to New England, Giacomo Vrioni, Dylan Borrero, and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi. Tajouri-Shriadi has yet to play a game for the Revolution while Vrioni and Borrero just recently returned from their spell on the sidelines.

Head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena discussed Tajouri-Shradi’s absence and stated that he joined New England with an injury that the club was unaware of.

“[Ismael Tajouri-Shradi] had an injury that we were not aware of and obviously it has set him back for the year,” Arena told The Bent Musket. “Where this remains in the future is to be determined. We don’t know right now where everything stands as we move forward, but I will tell you from the time he’s been here, he’s a wonderful guy and we hope he can recover from this injury because I think he would be a great addition to our team.”

Arena was also asked about Borrero and Vrioni’s injury status prior to joining the club and he said that those two players didn’t have any issues prior to joining the Revolution.

“I’m not aware of [Dylan Borrero and Giacomo Vrioni] having any previous issues before they came here and I’m certain that Borrero was injured here and has had a difficult time recovering from that injury,” Arena said. “Vrioni had a tendinitis issue that is actually not that severe, so he should be fine, but it’s put him way behind, so in all honesty I think those two players are players that we are going to look at real hard next year. We’ll get them into preseason, have them part of the team, and hopefully it’s going to make us a better team, but that part has been disappointing. Those are three attacking players that we lost this year due to injuries that I’m hopeful next year we can get them heading in the right direction right from the start.”

With only two games left in the regular season and New England having a minuscule chance of making the playoffs all eyes will be on 2023 as Revolution fans hope they can finally see these three players live up to their potential.