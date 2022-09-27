US U-19s secure Slovenia Nations Cup

Esmir Bajraktarević and Jack Panayotou are international champions! The duo was a part of the United States Under-19 squad that traveled to Slovenia to partake in the 2022 Slovenia Nations Cup.

The U-19s opened the tournament on September 21st as they took on Malta. Both Bajraktarević and Panayotou featured in the Starting XI.

Bajraktarević wasted no time getting involved as he assisted on Reed Baker-Whiting’s goal in the 16th minute. He then went on to secure a goal of his own in the 57th minute. Bajraktarević was at the right place at the right time as he volleyed a failed clearance into the net to put the US up 2-0. It was an offensive explosion for the United States as they secured a 5-0 victory.

Panayotou and Bajraktarević returned to the Starting XI for the tournament finale against Scotland as the United States looked to finish the tournament with three wins. They did as goals from Sergio Oregel Jr. and Marcos Zambrano propelled the US to a 2-1 win and to hoisting the Slovenia Nations Cup.