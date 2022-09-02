Revolution are under pressure: “At this point we have to just win”

The New England Revolution are in a difficult spot.

New England has only been able to secure a point in the first two games of their three-game homestand. After Sunday’s match against NYCFC, the Revolution will only have five games left and New England is currently below the playoff line.

Bruce Arena didn’t shy away from the notion that the team is under pressure as they look to make it into the postseason.

“I would think so,” he said. “Why wouldn’t they be? That’s what sports are. You’re under pressure. You’re under pressure to win. We’d like to make the playoffs. So, sure. We’re under pressure.”

Matt Polster shared the sentiment when speaking with Charlie Davies and Brad Feldman after Wednesday’s match.

“At this point we have to just win,” Polster said. “We have to win every game now basically. It’s getting more and more – we’re just building pressure at this point. We had a home run [of games] here and we’ve lacked the ability to pick up three points at home each game so far. Going into Sunday against NYC, probably a better team than Chicago and the Galaxy, we’re going to have to be at our best to walk away with three points.”

Still, the Revolution are remaining confident and still believe that they can find their way into playoff position.

“Of course,” Arena said after being asked if his team is capable of making the playoffs. “We’re like a point out, right? Why couldn’t we make the playoffs?”

Sunday is the most important match of the season to date. If New England leaves Gillette stadium without securing a win in three straight games, it’s hard to imagine the Revs will make the playoffs.

Left back DeJuan Jones called the match against NYCFC “huge.”

“It’s huge,” he said. “Definitely a revenge game from last year in the playoffs, but right now we really need the points to make the playoffs. I know it’s getting really tight. I’m not sure how their results were tonight, but we need points now. So each and every game, really looking for three points.”

It’s gut check time for New England. Let’s see if they are capable of rising to the occasion.