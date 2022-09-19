Christian Makoun called up to the Venezuelan National Team

New England Revolution defender and midfielder Christian Makoun has received a call-up to the Venezuelan National Team ahead of a pair of international friendlies in Austria.

Makoun has two previous caps with Venezuela, which came in March of 2022 during World Cup Qualifying. Makoun made his international debut on March 25th as he clocked ninety minutes in a 3-0 loss to Argentina. His last appearance came on March 29th when he clocked ninety minutes in a 1-0 loss to Columbia.

Venezuela will open the international break on Thursday, September 22nd, as they take on Iceland at noon ET. They close the international window on Tuesday, September 27th, as they take the United Arab Emirates at 11:00 AM ET.

Makoun arrived in New England in exchange for $400k in GAM on August 4th after spending the first half of the season with expansion-side Charlotte FC. Since joining the Revolution, Makoun has appeared in six matches, with three starts, at the center back and central defensive midfield positions, where he’s clocked 316 minutes of action.