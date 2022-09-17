Know Thy Enemy: Revolution vs Montreal Last Syrup Chug Edition

Whatever slim playoff hopes the New England Revolution have, they will need to win out starting tonight against the second place CF Montreal at Gillette Stadium at 730pm.

The Revs are expecting a large late season crowd but the expectations from the last time these two teams played are vastly different. A month ago the Revs were at the playoff line looking to solidify their postseason spot. But after a 4-0 loss in Montreal back in August, the Revs have earned just four points out of their last five games and have dropped to tenth in the conference standings.

With two home games left against Montreal and Atlanta after the international break, New England’s playoff hopes are dwindling unless they rebound from their disastrous performance up in Montreal. Although the Revs were short handed in that match, they are slowing getting players back but it might be too tall a task for the Revs to get back over the playoff line.

I do think the Revs have a better chance of making the playoffs than I do at winning a syrup chug against our favorite Vermont State troopers.

Montreal meanwhile have only lost one game since mid-July, posting an 8W-1L-3D record in that span. Montreal has opened up a sizeable game of six points on third place New York Red Bulls but still trail Shield leaders Philadelphia by seven points as Montreal seems to have solidified the second seed going into the playoffs.

Clearly, Montreal has their sights on a Conference Finals appearance and seem more than capable of getting there. As always we chat with our good friends up at Mount Royal Soccer and Saul Garcia about the artists formally known as the Impact. Can Montreal unseat the Union in November? We’ll have to wait and see.

TBM: So that 4-0 win for Montreal last month was slightly unexpected, as far as MTL dominating the match...what went well the last time out against the Revs?

SG: The win last month was pretty much perfect Nancy ball. From bombing full backs and the two strikers working well off each other, the team played a flawless game that allowed the goals to come as it was 3-0 in under 60 minutes. Add a really in form Romell Quioto who actually put away te goals this time and a resurgent Kei Kamara who has always had a knack for goal and the finishing caught up with the play in this one.

TBM: I know we talked about this last time and it doesn’t seem to matter, but giving up 7 goals despite getting 7 points (2W, 1D) in your last three doesn’t seem sustainable? I say this knowing the Revs won every game by one last year and only rarely does MLS make sense - but has there been any improvements defensively over the last month?

SG: It’s not, it has really been an achilles heel and that all comes down to goalkeeping as the defense is actually solid, but giving up easy chances, constant rotation between keepers have not helped. With Breza and Pantemis, Montréal have a below MLS average keeper’s and really is the one huge hole in the team. In terms of improvements, not really, the rotation has been ongoing and the center backs have been solid but there will be chances and it’s up to the goalies to stop their share. That has not happened yet.

TBM: There’s no question, I just want to hear you stan for the legend that is Kei Kamara.

SG: Kei is a machine he just has a feel for goal as shown by this goal, where he sticks a leg out and boom it’s in the back of the net. He had been superb as a super sub and now starting some games over the last two months has been even better. He is of course now really close to being the second leading goal scorer in MLS, third for now, and Montréal have to be really happy with him. Kamara is just a special player who has made this fanbase fall in love with him because of the goals, celebrations and just overall attitude. True MLS legend.

TBM: Since it’s an increasing long shot that the Revs will make the playoffs and face Montreal again, just how far can this team go in the East? Could they beat Philly and make MLS Cup if the top seeds meet in the Conference Final?

SG: For Montréal, the goal has to be the conference finals. Anything less would be a failure, the etam u=is humming, the injuries have subsided and Djordje is finding his form. The team has only one real weakness and that is the keeper. If that comes back to bite them in the playoffs then they will deserve it, but elsewhere they should be able to compete with anyone. As far as Philly goes, man are they good. They have so many games of just walloping teams with one side scoring four, five and six goals often it seems. So for CFM, the key would be Djordje exploiting space and making easy setups for the two strikers up top. I do see a way they can beat Philly and that should be the gal, the chance to do that.

Lineup/Injuries/Predictions/Etc

Lineup: 3-5-2: Pantemis: Waterman, Camacho, Miller: Choiniere, Mihailovic, Wanyama, Piette, Johnston: Quioto, Kamare

Injuries: Hamdi and Lappalainene are doubtful and Giraldo is out.

Prediction: 2-1 Montréal wins