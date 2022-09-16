Revolution still believe they can make playoffs

The New England Revolution have a large mountain to climb if they want to make the MLS Cup Playoffs.

New England will need to win the rest of their regular season games to simply have a chance at making it in. The Revs will also need teams such as FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew to falter along with leapfrogging Atlanta United and Inter Miami CF.

Still, the Revolution believe that they have a chance and aren’t declaring the hunt for a playoff spot over. Jon Bell spoke with the media and told The Bent Musket that New England spirits haven’t been dwindling in the lead up to Saturday’s match against CF Montreal.

“Our heads are still high,” Bell stated. “We have three games left and we know that there is still a possibility, so we’re not going to go out each practice with our heads down. We’re going to go into each practice session and each game going forward with the mentality that we can win and we can get three points.”

Bell was also asked if the previous 4-0 loss serves as extra motivation heading into the home matchup against Montreal.

“I mean, the only motivation we need is that we need to make the playoffs,” he said. “So, it’s not about what happened last time, it’s about what’s ahead of us. And the point is that we can still make the playoffs, so for us, that’s all the motivation.”

New England will have some talented players to contain on Saturday. Kei Kamara is coming off a two-goal game against the Chicago Fire and Romell Quioto is always a threat to score with double-digit goals on the season, including two the last time Montreal played the Revs.

Bruce Arena said that New England knows what they are up against.

“But [Romell] Quioto and [Kei] Kamara are two physically strong, active front runners,” the head coach stated. “So, we have to do a good job against them and take away some of the service as well. But they are having an outstanding year.”

So while fans aren’t getting their hopes up regarding a playoff birth, the Revolution still believe they have what it takes to get the job done.