Revolution happy to have Carles Gil back: “He’s carried this team for a number of years”

Carles Gil became a father on Saturday but the reigning MLS MVP is already back with the New England Revolution as they prepare for a crucial match on Tuesday against the Houston Dynamo.

I don’t need to tell you how important Gil is to the club. He is the heartbeat of the squad and the captain of the Revolution. Without him, the Revs would be royally screwed.

The Spanish midfielder has tallied six goals and leads New England in assists (13). Gil also has 97 chances created which are the most in MLS.

After missing Saturday’s match against the New York Red Bulls, Gil will return on Tuesday and Tommy McNamara spoke about how important it will be to have the 29-year-old back in the lineup.

“Yeah, we’re very happy for [Carles Gil],” McNamara said. “Congratulations to him, to his wife, and to his family. We’re happy that everything seems to be all good and we’re happy to have him back. He’s our captain, he’s carried this team for a number of years since I’ve been here, and he’s obviously one of the if not the best player in the league. So, it makes, obviously, a huge difference in the group when he’s available, and so we’re happy to have him back.”

Currently, the Revolution are three points out of a playoff position with the Columbus Crew having a game in hand on New England. While not impossible, if the Revolution are going to make the playoffs they will need Gil to carry them to victory in their final four games of the season.

If not, the 2021 Supporters’ Shield winners will miss the playoffs in what will go down as a disappointing season.