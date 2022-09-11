Nacho Gil has “good first showing” in MLS debut

While Saturday Night was mostly a disappointment for New England Revolution fans, they did get to witness the long awaited debut of Nacho Gil.

Gil appeared on the bench on Saturday while his brother and Revolution captain Carles Gil was unable to make the squad as he was back in Boston for the birth of his first child. Nacho would go on to make his MLS debut in the 83rd minute replacing Jon Bell as New England searched for a game-tying goal.

While the goal wouldn’t be found, Gil did get to show off his skill in the seven minutes he played. He completed all seven of his passes and also had 12 touches. He looked technically sound on the ball and showed the skills of a player who had spent time in the Spanish professional leagues. Gil’s last appearance came in May of this year in a 2-1 win for LaLiga2 side Cartagena.

Head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena was clearly impressed by Gil’s play when asked about the 27-year-old after the match.

“I thought [Nacho Gil] played well,” Arena told The Bent Musket. “[He was] technically good, in good spots, tried to make some things happen. He was one of our reserves we brought in that I think added to our team. So that was a good first showing for Nacho.”

With only four games left, it will be interesting to see just how much Gil is used and if he is able to make an impact during his time in New England. The Revolution will also need to evaluate him to see if it’s worth keeping him with the club past this season.

His next possible appearance could come on Tuesday when New England goes up against the Houston Dynamo in a match where they desperately need three points.