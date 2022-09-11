Carles Gil’s availability vs Houston uncertain after welcoming first child

Carles Gil’s status for Tuesday’s game is up in the air after the Designated Player missed this weekend’s game to witness the birth of his first child.

The joyous occasion, which occurred on Saturday, meant that the Revs were without their midfield maestro against the New York Red Bulls. The visitors ultimately lost that game 2-1 despite scoring first.

After the game, head coach Bruce Arena noted that they missed the reigning MLS MVP.

“Carles Gil, obviously he was missed,” Arena said. “He’s one of the best players in the league.”

Gil has appeared in all previous games this season, starting 28. He leads the league in key passes (89) and has six goals and 13 assists.

The Revs have a quick turnaround, as they will visit the Houston Dynamo on Tuesday. Arena isn’t sure if Gil will be available as he told the media, “We will see. We’ll wait and see.”

Arena also didn’t have an update on Dylan Borrero, who was recently spotted in training. When asked if the speedy winger could be available against the Dynamo, Arena said, “I don’t have any answers for injured players.”