New England Revolution 1 - New York Red Bulls 2: 3 thoughts

The New England Revolution were in need of as many points as possible as the regular season inches closer to its end and unfortunately they were unable able to walk away with any.

New England entered the match one point below the playoff line and on Saturday they were once again shorthanded. Carles Gil was back in Boston for the birth of his first child and Dylan Borrero failed to make the match-day squad once again with a leg injury.

The Revs did get some reinforcements as Brandon Bye returned to right back after missing the previous match. New England deployed a back five comprised of DeJuan Jones and Bye at the outside backs while Jon Bell, Andrew Farrell, and Henry Kessler started at center back. It was a monumental occasion with Farrell making his 300th regular season appearance.

Giacomo Vrioni also made the bench after dealing with a leg injury and Nacho Gil appeared on the bench for the first time since being signed by New England.

Matt Polster and Maciel made up the midfield with Tommy McNamara and Noel Buck flanking Gustavo Bou up top in the attack. This was Buck’s third straight start.

So what do you need to know about Saturday’s match? Here are three thoughts.

1 - Tommy Mac can not be stopped (on the attack)

With the Revs dealing with a ton of injuries. McNamara has been a crucial part of New England’s starting XI and has shown how much he means to the team.

McNamara lifted the Revolution to victory with a beautiful goal in the 53rd minute. The MLS veteran combined with Bou who sent a beautiful ball into the box and McNamara flicked it home. It was McNamara’s sixth goal in the last eight games he has played in. He also has three assists during that time as well.

While he might not receive the love that he deserves from fans, McNamara has been an important part of New England’s squad in 2022.

2 - Congrats Capi

As mentioned, the Gil family made a transfer acquisition with Carles’ wife Maria giving birth to their first child on Saturday. Congratulation’s to Gil and his entire family and hope Maria and the baby are doing well.

I hope this ends up being for no reason but I pray that Revolution fans can be rational and not get upset about their captain missing the game. Having a child is an experience unlike any other (or at least that’s what they tell me, I have zero kids) and I don’t care if it’s a final I wouldn’t be made at Gil.

Anyways when the reigning MVP returns, he will be even more motivated and will have dad-strength. Imagine how good he will be then?

So please let Gil enjoy this moment and don’t be mad at him for missing a soccer game to witness the birth of his first child.

3 - VAR giveth, VAR taketh

VAR worked on Saturday night. In one aspect it helped the Revs and in the other, it hurt them.

Luquinhas appeared to have scored New York’s second goal of the night off of a long throw in but VAR came in to call off the goal. The ball clearly went off of the Brazilian’s forearm and was correctly called a handball.

Then late in the match, VAR came into play to call a foul in the box and award the Red Bulls a penalty. It was clear as day on the replay that McNamara had pulled Lewis Morgan’s shirt and the Scottish attacker would go on to convert the penalty.

With the loss, New England remains below the playoff line. They won’t have a ton of time to regroup as they face the Houston Dynamo on Tuesday.