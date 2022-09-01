DeJuan Jones leading “Back to School with the Revs” initiative

DeJuan Jones has some pretty large charitable shoes to fill.

After the departure of Teal Bunbury, the left back has taken over as the leader of the “Back to School with the Revs” initiative that aims to show God’s love by helping out families ahead of the school year.

“Yeah, like you said, Teal [Bunbury] was a big part of our Bible study group when he was here and just to see how he led and how many families that we could impact in the community was super important, super special to see, so definitely wanted to continue that this year,” said Jones. “And yeah, just continue to share God’s love. We’re blessed to be in this position, so I think it’s important that we use our platform to help out the community and just really share the love.”

Last year the program was able to help 50 families and Jones is hoping to do the same this year.

“Right now, we’re 30 percent of the way towards our goal with five days left, so I want to thank everyone so far who has donated and we’re hoping that motivation will come in the next couple of days, so thank you,” Jones stated. “We’re super excited for it and thanks for all your support.”

As of publishing, the fundraising campaign has raised nearly $7,000 with three days left until the fundraising deadline. Donations can be made by clicking here.