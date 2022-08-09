Nacho Gil seen training with the Revolution

As Carles Gil got one last training session with the Major League Soccer All-Stars ahead of tonight’s skills competition, his younger brother, Nacho Gil, was seen at the Revolution Training Facility training with the team on Tuesday.

Nacho Gil has been a free agent since leaving La Liga 2-side FC Cartagena on July 1st. During the 2021/22 season, Gil appeared in 24 matches for Cartagena across La Liga 2 and Copa Del Ray, where he notched one goal and one straight red card.

The 26-year-old midfielder has appeared in 123 matches across La Liga and La Liga 2, where he’s notched four goals and five assists over 6,561 minutes. Gil has also seen thirty-nine yellow cards, one double yellow, and two straight red cards.

Nacho is not the first free agent we have seen training with the Revs in 2022. Former Revolution forward Juan Agudelo was on trial with the Revolution during the preseason, but nothing came to fruition as the 29-year-old signed with USL Championship-side Birmingham Legion FC.