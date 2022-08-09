Report: Arnór Traustason returning to IFK Norrköping

After weeks of speculation on Arnór Traustason’s future with the New England Revolution, it appears the 29-year-old midfielder will make a return to Sweden.

SportBladet’s Daniel Kristofferson reports that after days of negotiations, Allsvenskan-side IFK Norrköping has reached an agreement with the Revolution to acquire the Icelandic midfielder for an unknown fee.

2022 was the final guaranteed year of Traustason’s contract as the Revolution possessed a team-option on the midfielder for 2023.

Traustason spent nearly three years with IFK Norrköping from 2014 through 2016. He appeared in 66 matches for IFK Norrköping, where he notched sixteen goals and nineteen assists across all competitions.

The Revolution acquired Traustason from Malmö in March 2021. Traustason has appeared in 48 matches, where he notched two goals and six assists over 2,174 minutes of MLS, CCL, and US Open Cup action.

With Traustason’s departure, the Revolution will open a senior and an international roster spot.