Recap: Revolution II 2 - 4 Inter Miami II

New England Revolution II returned to action Sunday evening as they traveled to DRV PNK Stadium to take on Inter Miami CF II in an Eastern Conference six-pointer.

Clint Peay and Revs II suffered a 2-0 defeat to Toronto FC II in their last outing against Toronto FC II. It’s been a rough stretch of games for Revs II as they entered Sunday’s contest winless in their past three matches. Their last win came against Orlando City B on June 11th. Since then, Revs II holds a record of 0-4-2. Despite recent results, Revs II entered Sunday’s contest tied for fourth place and the final playoff spot on 26 points.

Academy goalkeeper Max Weinstein started in goal again for Revs II. Weinstein made his Revs II debut last week against TFC II, where he made five saves on seven shots faced. José Ítalo, Pierre Cayet, Ben Reveno, and O’Hearn provided the defense. Noel Buck and Hikaru Fujiwara returned to the midfield as they paired with Michel. Esmir Bajraktarević returned up top as he paired with Marcos Dias and Ryan Lima.

Bajraktarević and Buck rejoined the Revs II lineup after traveling to Carson, California, to be a part of the USYNT’s U-19 training camp.

Revs II was without breakout star Jack Panayotou as the forward departed the team and joined Georgetown University as the program begins preseason preparations for the upcoming NCAA season.

Revolution II’s tendency of turning the ball over in the midfield struck in the 17th minute as Romeo Beckham effortlessly dispossessed José Ítalo and drove down the right flank. Beckham sent a curving through ball inward, where Shanyder Borgelin got onto it. Borgelin found himself one-on-one with Ben Reveno. Borgelin easily curved to the right as he shielded off Reveno’s defense. Borgelin beamed a right-footed shot past Weinstein and into the bottom left corner to put Miami up 1-0 early.

Ryan Lima came close to finding the equalizer in the 20th minute as Esmir Bajraktarević sent a through ball into the box. Lima got on the end of it and lasered a left-footed shot to the right side of the net. CJ dos Santos was all over it as the keeper pulled off the save.

Benjamin Cremaschi doubled Miami’s lead in the 36th minute as he got onto an errant cross from Noah Allen. The Revs II defense failed to clear the ball as Cremaschi drilled a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner of the net.

Shanyder Borgelin notched himself another goal just a minute later as Romeo Beckham lobbed a ball into the box. Borgelin easily outmaneuvered Ben Reveno as he created space and volleyed the ball into the top right corner of the net as Miami jumped to a 3-0 lead in the 37th minute.

Marcos Dias kept Revolution II’s hopes alive as he got onto the end of Ryan Lima’s pass across the face of goal and slotted the ball into the back of the net to reduce the deficit to two goals.

One change came at halftime as Meny Silva replaced Ryan Lima.

Silva came close to having an impact early as he attempted to send a close-range shot into the top of the net. Yet, it had too much on it as it sailed over the bar and out for a goal kick.

Miami was awarded a golden opportunity in the 53rd minute as the referee pointed to the spot and awarded them a penalty kick after José Ítalo took Shanyder Borgelin down inside the box. Borgelin stepped up to the spot as he looked to complete the hat trick. Borgelin lasered a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner as Max Weinstein dove in the opposite direction Borgelin secured the hat trick as Miami took a dominant 4-1 lead.

Ryan Spaulding entered the match in the 55th minute as he came on for José Ítalo. Then a double substitution came in the 63rd minute as Malcolm Fry replaced Hikaru Fujiwara while Michael DeShields replaced Ben Reveno.

Meny Silva was at the right place at the right time in the 68th minute as Esmir Bajraktarević lobbed a ball into the box. Malcolm Fry leaped over his defender and headed the ball behind him. Silva got onto the headed ball and sent a left-footed shot to the bottom left corner as Revs II cut the deficit to two for the second time.

Pierre Cayet received a yellow card in the 78th minute after committing a foul on Shanyder Borgelin.

Revs II’s final substitution came in the 81st minute as Colby Quiñones came on for Sean O’Hearn. Quiñones made his second appearance since returning to the field during July 31st’s game against TFC.

Revolution II failed to regroup after a quick start from Inter Miami as they fall 4-2 on the road. The club’s fourth consecutive loss.

Following Sunday’s loss, Revolution II fell to seventh place in the East as they hold 26 points on a 7-7-4 record. While seventh place seems scary on paper, the good news is they only trail fourth-placed TFC II by three points. The bad news, with only six games left on the year, time is running out for them to get back into the playoff picture.

Revs II will look to overcome their woes as they return to action on Sunday, August 14th, as they host Chicago Fire II at 6:00 PM ET.