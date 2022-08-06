Rumor: DeJuan Jones on the move to Europe?

Over the past few days, multiple reports out of Europe suggest that Revolution left back Dejuan may be on his way overseas.

Fabrizio Romano reported that English Premier League side Manchester City was interested in acquiring Spanish left-back Sergio Gómez from Belgian Pro League-side Anderlecht. According to Sacha Tavolieri, if Anderlecht were to depart from the 21-year-old defender, they will look for “an American left back from Major League Soccer” as a replacement.

When discussing the potential move of Santos Laguna defender Omar Campos, NFL Mexico’s Kery (formerly of GOAL España) noted that Anderlecht may be a landing spot. Kery added he was not 100% certain as he confirmed the club was looking at an MLS left back. They later confirmed that DeJuan Jones is on Anderlecht’s radar. Kery states Anderlecht is trying to get deals of Jones and Campos completed simultaneously and adds that whichever deal finalizes first is the route Anderlecht will go.

The Revolution selected DeJuan Jones with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. Since arriving in New England, Jones has made 102 appearances with the Revs, where he’s notched five goals and ten assists across 7,766 minutes of MLS, CCL, and US Open Cup action.

Talks between Manchester City and Anderlecht over the transfer of Sergio Gómez are ongoing, but Fabrizio Romano says Gómez “is keen on the move.” It may take some time for the deal to come to fruition and may be longer for Anderlecht to find a replacement, but it looks like they may have their eyes set on Jones.

The Revolution do have options at left back for the remainder of 2022 if Jones were to depart as they have wingbacks in Ryan Spaulding and AJ DeLaGarza.