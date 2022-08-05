Revolution acquire Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC

The New England Revolution has acquired Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from Los Angeles FC.

According to MLS’s Tom Bogert, LAFC was stalling the move as they looked to make an addition to their roster. They eventually acquired Gabon international Denis Bouanga from Saint-Etienne and allowed the deal to acquire the 28-year-old winger to fruition.

It was a crazy offseason for Tajouri-Shradi. On December 14th, 2021, MLS newcomers Charlotte FC selected Tajouri-Shradi with the fifth and final pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft. Tajouri-Shradi’s time in Charlotte was brief as he was traded immediately to LAFC in exchange for $400,000 in GAM.

Tajouri-Shradi made six appearances for LAFC, where he notched two goals over 161 minutes of action. During his four seasons with NYCFC, Tajouri-Shradi appeared in 98 matches, where he notched 29 goals and seven assists over 5,090 minutes and brought the club an MLS Cup in 2021.

LAFC will receive $400,000 in GAM in return for Tajouri-Shradi and will receive $200,000 in additional GAM if Tajouri-Shradi is re-signed for the 2024 season.